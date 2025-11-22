Home / Boxing Videos / Stephen Fulton Jr. beats Angelo Leo at his own game, wins WBO world title | Fulton vs Leo HIGHLIGHTS

Stephen Fulton Jr. beats Angelo Leo at his own game, wins WBO world title | Fulton vs Leo HIGHLIGHTS

Premier Boxing Champions 28 mins ago Boxing Videos



Coming out of covid and not being inside the ring for over a year, Stephen Fulton showed why he is part of the upper echelon of fighters. He used his jab to keep Angelo Leo at distance and dominated Leo inside. Up until this fight, Leo excelled at the inside game. Fulton took that away, and in the process, took his WBO title.

Fulton returns to the ring Dec. 6 to face O’Shaquie Foster for the WBC junior lightweight title on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo. ORDER NOW: https://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPVcom

#StephenFulton #FultonFoster #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Devin Haney's RUTHLESS final warning to Norman Jr & reacts to FIRE Moses Itauma 🔥👀

Devin Haney final thoughts on his clash with Norman Jr in Riyadh. Subscribe to our …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved