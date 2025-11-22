Stephen Fulton Jr. beats Angelo Leo at his own game, wins WBO world title | Fulton vs Leo HIGHLIGHTS





Coming out of covid and not being inside the ring for over a year, Stephen Fulton showed why he is part of the upper echelon of fighters. He used his jab to keep Angelo Leo at distance and dominated Leo inside. Up until this fight, Leo excelled at the inside game. Fulton took that away, and in the process, took his WBO title.

Fulton returns to the ring Dec. 6 to face O'Shaquie Foster for the WBC junior lightweight title on PBC PPV.

