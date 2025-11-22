Home / Boxing Videos / Conor Benn Wants Ryan Garcia Or Mario Barrios Next 😤

Conor Benn Wants Ryan Garcia Or Mario Barrios Next 😤

Speaking after Devin Haney’s win over Brian Norman, Conor Benn admits The Dream is at the back of the queue and that he would rather fight Ryan Garcia or Mario Barrios next!

