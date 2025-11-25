Home / Boxing Videos / “Ready For What?” 🥷 Face Off Verbals: Ben Whittaker Vs Benjamin Gavazi

“Ready For What?” 🥷 Face Off Verbals: Ben Whittaker Vs Benjamin Gavazi

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Ben Whittaker and opponent Benjamin Gavazi go head to head for the first time in Fight Week ahead of Saturday’s headliner in Birmingham, live on DAZN.

#shorts #benwhittaker #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Mohammed Alakel vs.Jiaming Li | Fight Highlights | RING IV: Night of Champions

WATCH RING IV 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved