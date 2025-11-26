Quick Jabs | Chris Arreola vs. Seth Mitchell | Arreola showed up for a must-win fight. #throwback





A heavyweight crossroads clash that delivered exactly what fans expected. Arreola, the pressure-first brawler with big-fight experience, wasted no time imposing his power and forcing Mitchell into uncomfortable territory early. Mitchell, known for his athleticism and explosive punches, tried to establish his jab and maintain distance, but Arreola’s relentless pressure and heavy shots broke through. The fight ultimately ended with Arreola scoring a dominant first-round TKO, reminding the division of his knockout ability.

Chris Arreola vs. Seth Mitchell | September 7, 2013 | Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino – Indio, CA

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #throwback

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl