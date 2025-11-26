Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro fight to see who the real Aztec Warrior is | HIGHLIGHTS





Lamont Roach is fighting someone who steps in the ring every fight and doesn’t stop going forward and throwing hands until his arm is raised. That’s the mentality of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

When Pitbull took on Angel Fierro, it was a non-stop action from the opening bell to the final round, culminating in a victory for Pitbull. He showed fans what we’ve come to expect from him, all pressure, punching, and power targeted at his opponent until the fight ends.

Roach will have his hands full December 6 when he challenges Cruz for the interim WBC Super Lightweight title on on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo.

