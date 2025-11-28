Former MMA Star Molly McCann Eyes Boxing World Titles | Ordinary People | Matchroom Boxing





Former MMA star Molly McCann made her professional boxing debut earlier this year and looks to go 2-0 in Birmingham this Saturday.

We traced back through her roots in Liverpool to unearth what made ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann the woman and fighter she is today, including trips to the Subway she used to work at and a walk round her beloved Everton Football Club.

This is the latest episode of a brand new Matchroom Boxing series – Ordinary People – showcasing the every day lives of the extraordinary men and women who box for a living.

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.