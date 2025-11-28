



The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation hosted its 26th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 22, distributing more than 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving foods to families in need. Student leaders from the Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School and several Golden Boy fighters helped hand out the holiday meals, including Unified WBA and WBC Flyweight Champion Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs), NABO Titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs), Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs), Federico Pacheco (9-0, 6 KOs), Fabian Guzman (8-0, 7 KOs), and Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (8-0, 3 KOs).

