Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz PUNISHES Omar Salcido | HIGHLIGHTS

The “Pitbull” continues to eat! 🐶💥 Mexican superstar Isaac Cruz (29-3-1) returned to the ring on the Pacquiao vs. Barrios undercard and absolutely mauled late replacement Omar Salcido over 10 brutal rounds.

When his original opponent pulled out, they said Salcido was a dangerous unbeaten prospect. But to Pitbull? He was just food. Cruz walked him down from the opening bell, disregarding Salcido’s reach advantage and hammering the body with those signature hooks.

Fight Summary: For 9 rounds, it was a one-sided beatdown as Cruz cut off the ring and forced Salcido into a shell. But the real fireworks came in Round 10. Smelling blood in the water, Cruz unleashed a ferocious assault that forced a point deduction from a desperate Salcido before DROPPING him hard with a crushing right hand to close the show in style.

Pitbull returns to the ring December 6 to challenge Lamont Roach for the interim WBC WBC Super Lightweight title. Order #PitbullRoah NOW: https://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPVcom

