Pitbull hurts everybody he fights

Somebody gonna get hurt real bad this Saturday. SOMEBODY 🤔.
Don’t miss #PitbullRoach this weekend on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Somebody gonna get hurt real bad this Saturday. SOMEBODY 🤔.
Don’t miss #PitbullRoach this weekend on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Tags * Boxing cruz vs ramirez cruz vs roach fight highlights fights highlights HURTS Isaac Cruz isaac cruz vs isaac cruz vs lamont roach isaac pitbull cruz knockout KO Pitbull premier boxing ramirez vs cruz TKO
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …