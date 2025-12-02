The Reaper 🤝 Slim Reaper
Lamont Roach staying on-brand in the Nike KD18 Slim Reapers. Shout-out Kevin Durant. 👟💀
The Reaper 🤝 Slim Reaper
Lamont Roach staying on-brand in the Nike KD18 Slim Reapers. Shout-out Kevin Durant. 👟💀
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports cruz vs roach december 6 Isaac Cruz lamont roach PBC pbc on prime video pitbull cruz pitbull vs roach Premier Boxing Champions prime video sports reaper Slim
Watch #InsideTheRing NOW on DAZN.@insideringshow | @ringmagazine Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe …