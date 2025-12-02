KO | Erislandy Lara vs. Alfredo Angulo | Fight of the year candidate! #throwback





Erislandy Lara vs. Alfredo Angulo was a dramatic clash of styles that turned into an instant fan-favorite war. Lara, the slick Cuban southpaw technician, started sharp, using his footwork and clean counters to control the distance. But Angulo’s relentless pressure flipped the momentum — “El Perro” dropped Lara twice with looping left hooks, forcing Lara into a gritty, high-pressure battle unlike his usual fights.

Despite the knockdowns, Lara’s precision eventually took over. In the 10th round, a perfectly placed right jab caused severe swelling to Angulo’s left eye, forcing a stoppage and giving Lara a 10th-round TKO in one of the most dramatic comebacks in his career.

Erislandy Lara vs. Alfredo Angulo | June 8, 2013 | Home Depot Center – Carson, CA

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl