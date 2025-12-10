Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos | Full Replay | Matchroom Boxing





Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr was one of the most highly anticipated lightweight title fights in years. Lopez put his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight world titles on the line against Australia’s unbeaten challenger on November 27, 2021, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Lopez had shocked boxing by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko while Kambosos Jr had earned his shot by grinding through tough competition.

Watch all the action, drama, and intensity from this unforgettable clash in the lightweight division.

