WBA Asia Convention in Suzhou Marks a Milestone for Continental Boxing – World Boxing Association

From September 3 to 5, the city of Suzhou, China, hosted the second annual WBA Asia Convention, a landmark gathering that brought together executives, promoters, referees, judges, and representatives from over a dozen nations to discuss the sport’s growth across the continent. Held at the Shangri-La Hotel, the convention featured World Boxing Association President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, who led the proceedings alongside regional director Won Kim, underscoring the WBA’s commitment to global expansion.

The agenda included technical seminars for referees and judges, workshops on youth development, and presentations on programs such as WBA Future, WBA Academy, and WBA Kids—all designed to nurture grassroots talent in countries like China, Mongolia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Indonesia. Key topics such as the professionalization of officials, the growth of regional titles, and the integration of new federations into the WBA system were also front and center.

Beyond the boardroom, the convention celebrated culture as well, with an awards gala and artistic performances highlighting the connection between boxing and local identity. The international flavor of the event was strengthened by the presence of figures like WBA Oceania director Ferlin Marsh, reinforcing the synergy among emerging regions within the Association.

The convention concluded with a professional fight night featuring WBA Asia title bouts. Local favorite Yize Jiang thrilled the home crowd by stopping Australia’s Herman Purcell, cementing Suzhou’s status as an emerging hub of continental boxing. For President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and his team, the event was more than just a success—it reaffirmed the WBA’s leadership in Asia while projecting a vision of the sport as truly global, inclusive, and competitive.