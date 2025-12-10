Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie | Knockout of the year!

The energy was eclectic at the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater, with fans being dazzled by the main event action featuring Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha and his seventh-round stoppage of Accra, Ghana’s George “Red Tiger” Ashie.

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie | January 28, 2023 | YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #quickjabs

