Quick Jabs | Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie | Knockout of the year!





The energy was eclectic at the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater, with fans being dazzled by the main event action featuring Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha and his seventh-round stoppage of Accra, Ghana’s George “Red Tiger” Ashie.

Alexis Rocha vs. George Ashie | January 28, 2023 | YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #goldenboyfightnight #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl