Jiménez Set to Defend Interim World Title in Front of Hometown Fans – World Boxing Association

This Friday, David “Medallita” Jiménez will step into the ring at the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica, looking to defend his WBA interim super flyweight world title against the battle-tested Nicaraguan Keyvin Lara. This bout marks Jiménez’s first title defense on home soil, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated night of boxing.

Jiménez (16-1, 11 KOs), one of Costa Rica’s top boxing talents, carries just one loss on his record and has built a reputation for his aggressive, high-energy style. In April 2024, he claimed the WBA super flyweight crown with a unanimous decision victory over John Ramírez, cementing his place among the division’s elite.

Standing in his way is Keyvin Lara (32-6-1, 11 KOs), a seasoned Nicaraguan fighter with a wealth of experience. Lara is coming off a knockout win over fellow Nicaraguan Kestin Baltodano, but his recent form has been inconsistent, with three losses in his last five outings.

Lara will need to lean on his experience and ring savvy to pull off an upset and snatch the belt from Jiménez. Will the Costa Rican champion rise to the occasion in front of his hometown fans, or will the veteran Lara spoil the party? The stage is set for an action-packed showdown in Cartago!