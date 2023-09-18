|WATCH NOW!THE BREAKDOWN WITH WILLIAM “EL CAMARÓN” ZEPEDA
William Zepeda breaks down his fight against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz
|COMMERCE, CA (September 13, 2023): Watch a Golden Boy Promotions’ special production: The Breakdown with William “El Camarón” Zepeda. In the video, Zepeda breaks down his previous fight against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz on October 29, 2022, which put him on the map and broke multiple CompuBox records.Watch Zepeda defend his WBA Continental Americas Title against Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta in a 12-round lightweight fight this Saturday, September 16. The fight night will take place at the Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Doors to the Commerce Casino & Hotel Event Center will open at 3:00 p.m., the Golden Boy YouTube Channel will stream the preliminary fights beginning at 3:05 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. ET, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for Zepeda vs. Gesta are on sale are priced at $150, $100, $75, and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience seats will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com.
|###Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #ZepedaGesta
