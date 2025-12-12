Andre Ward: O'Shaquie Foster Played CHESS While Stephen Fulton's Mind DRIFTED





FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AzBL-F8IzI

Andre Ward delivers a masterclass breakdown of how O’Shaquie Foster systematically outthought Stephen Fulton. Ward explains how Foster played chess while Fulton ‘became a spectator to his own event’—mentally drifting as the rounds went on. A fight IQ clinic on what separates elite from good.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions