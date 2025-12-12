MATCHROOM APPAREL OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES AS EDDIE HEARN UNVEILS EXCITING NEW SPORTSWEAR RANGE

Matchroom Boxing is proud to officially unveil today its new premium Matchroom Apparel range.

Available to buy worldwide today from https://www.matchroomboxing.com/shop/ in time for Christmas deliveries, the sportswear range promises to be a huge hit.

Designed by the founder of Brotherwolf, Padraig Whelehan, the slick, streamlined training essential range is made for all genders for unrestricted motion, to help those on the go. Soft, stretchy, and breathable, this fantastic fitness collection keeps you cool on high-output days.

The full list of products and costs are provided below – and Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is thrilled to finally launch the sportswear range.

“I have been teasing this ever since our Matchroom Boxing rebrand back in the summer, so I am delighted it is finally available to buy,” said Hearn.

“Fans and fighters alike will love it. It is stylish, smart and it is the perfect stocking filler for the festive season – with even more exciting products set to drop throughout 2026.”

Further fresh fits are set to be unlocked in the new year – but lead designer Padraig Whelehan says working on the exciting range of first phase products has been a “dream”.

“I am thrilled to work with Matchroom Boxing on their new range,” said Whelehan.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Matchroom since I was a kid, so being able to collaborate with the team on this project was an absolute dream come true. It’s a brand I’ve always admired, and to now play a small part in what they’re building is something I’m really proud of.

“As a designer and creative from Ireland who founded Brotherwolf, I’ve always gravitated toward brands with real substance and a story. Matchroom has that in abundance, which made this partnership feel natural from day one.”