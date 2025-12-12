Full Fight | Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas | El Ñiño de Oro puts on a clinic!





As part of the Golden Boy Fight Night: Fundora vs. Badillo prelims, streamed live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated in a scheduled eight-round super bantamweight bout against Brandon Douglas (13-2, 11 KOs), of Salt Lake City, Utah. Chavez scored a second-round knockdown in a bout that went the distance, earning a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring it 81-70.

Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas | April 19, 2025 | Frontwave Arena – Oceanside, CA

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #floydmayweather

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl