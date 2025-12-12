Queensberry and The Jockey Club announces an exciting new partnership 🐎





Well, it looks like we’re off to the races.

Queensberry and The Jockey Club today announces an exciting new partnership to help promote one of the most prestigious and historic British sporting events in the calendar.

The Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Friday 5th – Saturday 6th June 2026.

