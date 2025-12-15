Jasmine Artiga Successfully Defends Her WBA World Super Flyweight Title – World Boxing Association

The Orlando night, framed by the WBA’s 104th Annual Convention, added another meaningful chapter to the history of women’s boxing as Jasmine Artiga successfully defended her WBA world super flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Venezuela’s Stephanie Silva. The scorecards—99-91, 97-93, and a lopsided 100-90—left little doubt about Artiga’s command over the ten-round contest.

From the opening bell, Artiga set a brisk pace, built around a sharp jab, intelligent footwork, and a precise sense of timing. Her game plan was clear: control the distance, avoid unnecessary exchanges, and wear Silva down with clean, consistent punches. The American champion showed notable maturity, managing her energy efficiently while maintaining the initiative in every round.

Silva entered the fight with a reputation as an aggressive pressure fighter capable of shifting momentum through sheer intensity. Instead, she ran into an opponent who neutralized her from the outset. Every attempt by the Venezuelan to close the gap was met with accuracy from Artiga, who countered with crisp combinations to the head and body, forcing Silva to operate in reverse far more than usual.

As the rounds progressed, the gap between the two became increasingly evident. Artiga not only landed more often, but did so with greater clarity and authority. Her defense—anchored by subtle waist movement and lateral steps—frustrated Silva’s attacks, preventing her from ever establishing a sustained rhythm. Even in moments when Silva tried to force exchanges, the champion responded calmly, selecting the right shots and refusing to be drawn into disorder.

The final stretch of the bout was a showcase of complete control by Artiga. Fully aware of her advantage, she stayed tactically disciplined, taking no unnecessary risks. Silva, game until the final bell, searched for a rally that never materialized, limited by the champion’s precision and defensive structure.

When the final bell sounded, there was no debate inside the venue. Artiga had been the superior fighter from start to finish. The official scorecards merely confirmed what everyone ringside already knew: a wide, clear, and thoroughly deserved victory that keeps her firmly atop the WBA super flyweight division.

The Convention card delivered a clear takeaway: women’s boxing continues to grow in quality, competitiveness, and spectacle—and in that evolution, Jasmine Artiga is carving her name in bold letters.