Health and Science Take Center Stage at the 104th WBA Convention – World Boxing Association

The medical seminar at the 104th Annual WBA Convention, led by Jorge Ramírez Torrealba, emerged as one of the most insightful and thought-provoking sessions of the event. The seminar addressed two critical issues for the present and future of boxing: Parkinson’s disease and mental health in combat sports. With a packed room and an atmosphere of complete focus, invited specialists offered scientific, clinical, and human perspectives on challenges that directly impact the lives of boxers.

The opening presentation was delivered by Dr. Walter Quintero, an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, and longtime ringside physician. His lecture, titled “Parkinson’s Disease: Possible Causes of Its Onset,” explored the factors that may contribute to the development of this neurological condition, particularly in athletes exposed to repetitive impacts. Quintero detailed the mechanisms affecting dopaminergic neurons, the risks associated with head trauma, and the importance of early detection. His presentation blended scientific rigor with decades of firsthand experience working with boxers, allowing theory to be firmly grounded in real-world scenarios.

The second segment featured Dr. Abraham Daniel, a specialist in Exercise and Sport Sciences, a doctor of dental surgery, university professor, and an active professional super welterweight boxer with a record of 22 wins and 3 losses. His presentation, “Mental Health in Boxing: The Elephant in the Room,” tackled an issue long marginalized within the sporting world. Daniel addressed anxiety, depression, competitive pressure, emotional burnout, and the stigmas that prevent many athletes from seeking help. His dual role as both academic and active fighter provided a powerful and empathetic perspective, emphasizing the need to integrate mental health as an essential component of training and professional life.

The seminar stood out for its multidisciplinary approach and for the clarity with which it addressed sensitive yet indispensable topics for the responsible development of modern boxing. Through this initiative, the WBA reaffirmed its commitment to education, prevention, and the holistic well-being of athletes, fostering spaces where science and experience converge to build a safer and more humane sport.