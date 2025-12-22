Grudge Match 🇬🇭⚔️ Jonathan Tetteh Outpoints Freezy Macbones | Matchroom Boxing





After a fiery build-up, the score was settled in Accra on Saturday 20 December 2025 as ‘Worldwide’ Jonathan Tetteh won the WBA Africa Title with a UD points win over Seth ‘Freezy Macbones’ Gyimah.

