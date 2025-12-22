Cherneka Johnson Remains Queen of the Bantamweight Division – World Boxing Association

Australia’s Cherneka Johnson successfully defended her WBA women’s bantamweight (118 lbs) world title, earning a unanimous decision over Canada’s Amanda Galle in a performance that underscored her growing maturity as a champion. The judges’ scorecards — 98-92, 99-91 and 97-93 — reflected Johnson’s steady control throughout the contest, further solidifying her status atop the division.

From the outset, Johnson executed a well-structured game plan, working behind the jab, controlling distance and breaking Galle down with quick, accurate combinations. Her footwork and discipline proved key in neutralizing the Canadian’s early attempts to apply pressure, as Johnson consistently dictated the pace and punished each forward move.

Galle, known for her physical strength and fighting spirit, looked to shorten the ring and force exchanges, but Johnson responded with composure and cleaner, more effective punching. The Australian champion managed the bout smartly, avoiding unnecessary brawls and ensuring that each round was clearly in her favor on the scorecards.

As the fight progressed, Johnson’s ability to vary her angles and mix punches to the body and head gradually took its toll on Galle, who began to show signs of fatigue despite continuing to press forward. The challenger never stopped trying, but the champion’s precision and control made the difference.

With the victory, Cherneka Johnson records the third defense of her WBA bantamweight title, reaffirming her place among the leading figures in women’s boxing.

For Amanda Galle, the defeat marks a setback on her path toward a world championship, though her toughness and resilience keep her firmly in the conversation as a legitimate contender in the division. Her competitive showing suggests she will remain a relevant presence in future matchups.