Fundora and Thurman Pick Their Winter Olympic Sport

If Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman swapped the ring for the Winter Olympic Games, what sport are they choosing?
#FundoraThurman
If Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman swapped the ring for the Winter Olympic Games, what sport are they choosing?
#FundoraThurman
Tags * Boxing curling Fundora fundora vs thurman Keith Thurman Olympic Olympics PBC Pick Premier Boxing Champions sebastian fundora skiing SPORT Thurman thurman vs fundora WINTER winter olympics
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Get closer to …