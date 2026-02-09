Turner Captures WBA International Title After Martínez Retires – World Boxing Association

Undefeated British prospect Jack Turner added another milestone to his fast-rising career by claiming the vacant WBA International super flyweight title. The conclusion came at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, where the corner of Mexico’s Juan Carlos Martínez elected to withdraw their fighter before the start of the fourth round, awarding Turner the victory by retirement (RTD).

From the opening round, Turner imposed his trademark aggression and power, flooring Martínez early with a crisp combination. Despite the knockdown, the Mexican contender attempted to stay in the fight by seeking exchanges, but Turner’s speed and punch variety continued to make the difference.

The third round proved both decisive and eventful. Amid the sustained pressure, the referee deducted a point from Martínez for repeated holding. At the end of the round, after assessing the accumulated punishment and his fighter’s physical condition, Martínez’s team chose not to allow him to continue, confirming Turner’s triumph.

With the win, Jack Turner extends his perfect record to 14-0 with 13 stoppages, firmly establishing himself as one of the most promising talents at 115 pounds under the WBA banner. Martínez, unable to pull off the upset on English soil, leaves the door open for Turner to move toward higher-profile opportunities in the world rankings as 2026 unfolds.