Figueroa Stops Nick Ball to Claim the WBA World Featherweight Title – World Boxing Association

In a finish that will be etched into boxing memory, American standout Brandon Figueroa crowned himself the new WBA World Featherweight Champion after stopping hometown favorite Nick Ball in the final round. What had been a tightly contested tactical battle at Liverpool’s Echo Arena ended in dramatic fashion when the challenger found the power he needed to silence the English stronghold.

From the opening bell, the fight lived up to its promise as a high-volume war. Urged on by his crowd, Ball attempted to impose his trademark aggression, landing solid shots that appeared to trouble the Texan during the middle rounds. Figueroa, however, never abandoned his pressure, using his long reach to dig consistently to the champion’s body—an investment that paid major dividends late.

By the time the bout reached the twelfth round, the judges’ scorecards were split, forcing both fighters to empty the tank in search of a decisive finish.

The final stanza became a showcase of power from “The Heartbreaker.” Early in the round, Figueroa detonated a crushing left hook that sent Ball to the canvas for the first time in his career. The Brit rose on unsteady legs, but Figueroa’s pressure was relentless.

Moments later, a fierce combination along the ropes produced a second knockdown. Ball once again beat the count, displaying remarkable courage, but the onslaught continued as Figueroa swarmed a champion who could no longer mount an effective defense. With Ball taking sustained punishment and offering little in return, the referee stepped in to halt the action, awarding Figueroa the technical knockout.

With the victory, Brandon Figueroa becomes a two-division world champion and improves his record to 27-2-1 with 20 knockouts. Nick Ball, meanwhile, suffers the first defeat of his professional career (23-1-1) in what was his fourth defense of the title, leaving the featherweight landscape wide open.