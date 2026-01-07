Five Boricua Champions Hold WBA Titles – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican boxers have long been known for their grit, skill, and fighting spirit. The island’s rich boxing history has produced legendary champions and unforgettable moments for the global fight game, which is why it is always a point of pride when its fighters rise to the top and carry world titles.

At present, five Puerto Rican fighters hold championships under the World Boxing Association (WBA), a clear reflection of the country’s boxing quality and the strong moment the sport is enjoying on the island.

Amanda Serrano leads the group as the flagship figure and one of the greatest legends in the history of women’s boxing. Last Saturday, she returned to the ring at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, defeating Reina Téllez to retain her WBA featherweight crown for the first time since her October 2023 defense against Danila Ramos. Serrano had competed in several bouts across different weight classes since then—fights that have been significant for the sport as a whole—while consistently performing at an elite level.

Jonathan González is the latest Puerto Rican to join the champions’ list after defeating Yankiel Rivera this same Saturday to capture the WBA interim featherweight title. The seasoned veteran showcased his full arsenal and surprised a younger opponent, claiming the belt in front of his home crowd.

Also on the list is Oscar Collazo, the dominant force of the minimumweight division. A unified champion, Collazo has established himself as one of the most commanding fighters in boxing today.

Stephanie Piñeiro holds the WBA interim welterweight title and is a particularly meaningful champion for the organization. She competed in the WBA Future Champions program in 2020 and has steadily grown since then, eventually capturing the belt—a clear example of the project’s long-term success.

Rounding out the group is René Santiago, another unified champion who traveled to Japan on December 17 and dethroned local fighter Kyosuke Takami, taking the black-and-gold belt in an impressive performance that significantly elevated his career.

Puerto Rico has always been a factory of great champions, and its present is as bright as ever. Looking ahead, Xander Zayas will have a chance to join the list of WBA Puerto Rican champions on January 31, when he faces Abass Baraou, the reigning 154-pound champion, in a tough challenge in San Juan.