“I hate you.” | “You are a dirty fighter.” | HEATED face to face | Wood v Warrington 2





Former world champions Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington – hated rivals – had to be flanked by security guards when they came face to face. The two featherweights fired off insults and recriminations following in the build-up to their February 21 rematch.

This is “Cards on the Table” by Matchroom Boxing.

The first fight in October 2023 ended with Warrington winning via knockout, with Wood protesting bitterly of illegal blows.

