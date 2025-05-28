Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️🥊

LIVE LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



We’re back at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton for the Official Launch Press Conference of Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti for the British, Commonwealth and EBU European Super-Featherweight Champion. Also hear from hometown favourite Royston Barney-Smith who prepares to fight the undefeated IBF & WBO European champion Danny Quartermaine.

