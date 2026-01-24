Names to Watch at Middleweight – World Boxing Association

Aaron McKenna

The Irishman has long since moved beyond the label of prospect and established himself as a proven force in the 160-pound division. Sporting an unbeaten record of 21-0 (10 KOs), McKenna solidified his standing with a masterful unanimous decision victory over veteran Liam Smith in April 2025, a win that earned him the WBA International middleweight title.

Currently ranked inside the WBA Top 10, the 26-year-old stands out for his imposing height for the division (6-foot-1) and a disciplined, authoritative jab that allows him to dismantle opponents from long range, positioning him as a potential future standard-bearer for European boxing.

Euri Cedeño

Flying the flag for the Dominican Republic, “La Bazuca” Cedeño has emerged as one of the most feared punchers on the circuit, boasting an eye-catching 86% knockout rate. With a record of 13-0-1 (12 KOs), the Tokyo 2020 Olympian surged to No. 5 in the WBA rankings after a flawless 2025 campaign in which he dispatched opponents such as Luis Eduardo Florez.

Already locked in for a bout early in 2026, Cedeño’s 12 knockouts in 13 victories underline his status as one of the division’s most lethal finishers.

Yoenli Hernández

Cuban standout Yoenli Hernández Feliciano is widely regarded by analysts as the most refined technical talent in today’s middleweight landscape. A product of a brilliant amateur career that includes two world championships, the southpaw from Camagüey has seamlessly translated that pedigree into the professional ranks, compiling a 10-0 record (8 KOs).

The reigning WBA Continental Latin America champion, Hernández is coming off a decisive technical knockout victory over Ramón de la Cruz Sena last October. His ability to blend elite defensive footwork with explosive combinations has made him the region’s No. 1 challenger—and, increasingly, the “man to avoid” for established titleholders.

Eric Priest

Eric “The Korean Cowboy” Priest has emerged as the leading American hope at middleweight. Carrying a record of 16-0-1 (8 KOs), Priest opened 2025 with a dominant performance on the scorecards against Tyler Howard to capture the WBA Continental North America title.

Despite a recent and hard-fought split-decision draw against Esneiker Correa last November, Priest remains firmly entrenched in the WBA Top 10. His aggressive yet calculated style, combined with his appeal to younger fans, makes him a key figure in the division’s immediate future.