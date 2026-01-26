Israil Madrimov Returns To Winning Ways Vs Luis David Salazar | Matchroom Boxing





The Dream Israil Madrimov returns to the ring in nearly a year to beat Luis David Salazar in Las Vegas on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz on Saturday 24 January 2026.

#matchroomboxing #israilmadrimov #matchroom

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.