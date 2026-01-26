Home / Boxing Videos / Israil Madrimov Returns To Winning Ways Vs Luis David Salazar | Matchroom Boxing

Israil Madrimov Returns To Winning Ways Vs Luis David Salazar | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 50 mins ago Boxing Videos



The Dream Israil Madrimov returns to the ring in nearly a year to beat Luis David Salazar in Las Vegas on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz on Saturday 24 January 2026.

