Israil Madrimov Returns To Winning Ways Vs Luis David Salazar | Matchroom Boxing

The Dream Israil Madrimov returns to the ring in nearly a year to beat Luis David Salazar in Las Vegas on the undercard of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz on Saturday 24 January 2026.
