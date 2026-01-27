Watch as IBF World 154lbs Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and challenger Josh Kelly come head to head for the first time in Newcastle before Saturday’s clash.
#shorts #boxing #murtazalievkelly
Watch as IBF World 154lbs Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and challenger Josh Kelly come head to head for the first time in Newcastle before Saturday’s clash.
#shorts #boxing #murtazalievkelly
Tags * Bakhram Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn face Josh KELLY Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Murtazaliev
Steven Cairns speaks with Dev Sahni ahead of his title clash in Dublin. Subscribe to …