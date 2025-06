KO | Joshua Edwards vs. Alexander Rhodes #goldenboyfightnight

On the Golden Boy Fight Night card, 2024 Olympian “Rocket” Joshua Edwards (2-0, 2 KOs), of Houston, secured a jaw-dropping first-round stoppage after sending his opponent, Alexander Rhodes (2-2, 1 KO), of West Columbia, South Carolina, to the canvas with a right overhand punch. Rhodes was unable to recover.

Joshua Edwards vs. Alexander Rhodes | March 30, 2025 | Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #oscardelahoya #boxinghighlights #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #fightnight #knockoutoftheyear #joshuaedwards #2024olympian

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl