TEOFIMO LOPEZ AND SHAKUR STEVENSON FACE-OFF AT KNICKS GAME AS COUNTDOWN TO ‘THE RING 6’ ON SATURDAY BEGINS

With temperatures plummeting below zero in the Big Apple this week, Brooklyn’s Lopez and Newark’s Stevenson get set to headline at Madison Square Garden with the WBO and The Ring Junior Welterweight Titles on the line.

And as the countdown to this weekend’s eagerly awaited main event continues, the bitter rivals shared a frosty exchange on court at the World’s Most Famous Arena on Tuesday during the New York Knicks’ NBA clash with the Sacramento Kings.

Lopez and Stevenson then headed to the official launch party downtown at The Ned, where a host of influencers and media were on hand to usher in a historic fight week, delivered to fight fans by SELA and Matchroom Boxing.

On the stacked card, former Lightweight ruler Keyshawn Davis, ranked No.1 by the WBO, makes his eagerly awaited return to the ring when he faces Jamaine Ortiz in the Co-Main Event.

The WBC World Middleweight Champion Carlos Adames puts his belt on the line when the destructive Dominican fighter faces a spirited US challenger in Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Brooklyn’s brilliant Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington meanwhile, faces a tough test on home turf when defends his WBC World Featherweight Championship against the seasonedCarlos Castro, who last time out in 2024 succumbed to a split decision defeat by Stephen Fulton in Las Vegas.

Plus, Brooklyn’s ‘Big Baby’ Jarrell Miller brings the Heavyweight action to the card when the 37-year-old (26-1-2, 22 KOs) comes up against the ‘Black Lion’ Kingsley Ibeh (16-2-1, 14 KOs), who has previously fought the likes of Jared Anderson and Gerald Washington.

And Saudi Arabia’s heralded and undefeated Junior Welterweight sensation Ziyad ‘Zizo’ Almaayouf returns to the USA – the scene of his overturned DQ victory in August 2024 against Michal Bulik in Los Angeles – when he meets Miami-based Kevin Castillo.