Clarke vs Apochi for the WBA Inter-Continental belt in California  – World Boxing Association

Cheavon Clarke and Efetobor Apochi will step into the ring on Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental cruiserweight belt at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The undefeated 33-year-old Clarke will be making his first fight in the United States after making his entire professional career in the United Kingdom. The Jamaican-born fighter will be making the first defense of the belt he won on January 27th by defeating Tommy McCarthy in Belfast.

He will face Apochi, who is on the rebound after two razor-thin losses by split decision in 2022 to Brandon Glanton and Adrian Taylor. He reemerged this year to defeat Lucas Da Silva and will now go into a big challenge in which he intends to come out on top.

Clarke comes in with a record of 9 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts, while Apochi has 12 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts.