Shakur Stevenson & Teofimo Lopez Rank Each Others Attributes 😂📊

The heat goes up a notch as Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez rank each others attributes ahead of Saturday’s super fight in New York.
#shorts #boxing #teofimoshakur
The heat goes up a notch as Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez rank each others attributes ahead of Saturday’s super fight in New York.
#shorts #boxing #teofimoshakur
Tags * Attributes Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn Live Boxing LOPEZ Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rank Shakur Stevenson Teofimo
🎟️ Watch #RING6 | Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | January 31, live exclusively on …