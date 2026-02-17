Home / Boxing Videos / Trailer: “Who Is The Man In The Gym Now?” – Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss ep3 With Jack Catterall

Trailer: “Who Is The Man In The Gym Now?” – Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss ep3 With Jack Catterall

Matchroom Boxing 18 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the trailer for episode 3 of the Pat Brown and Dave Allen podcast this time with their old gym mate Jack Catterall. The full episode drops later!

#patbrown #daveallen #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Tyson Fury explains his return to boxing 🗣️

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Tyson Fury speaks …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved