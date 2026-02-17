Trailer: “Who Is The Man In The Gym Now?” – Pat Brown & Dave Allen Discuss ep3 With Jack Catterall

Watch the trailer for episode 3 of the Pat Brown and Dave Allen podcast this time with their old gym mate Jack Catterall. The full episode drops later!
#patbrown #daveallen #boxing
Watch the trailer for episode 3 of the Pat Brown and Dave Allen podcast this time with their old gym mate Jack Catterall. The full episode drops later!
#patbrown #daveallen #boxing
Tags * Allen Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results BROWN Catterall Dave discuss Eddie Hearn ep3 GYM Jack Live Boxing MAN Matchroom Matchroom Boxing PAT Trailer
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Tyson Fury speaks …