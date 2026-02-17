Home / Boxing Videos / “Chinned In Front Of Your Own Fans!” – Wood & Warrington Face Off To Launch Rematch Fight Week

“Chinned In Front Of Your Own Fans!” – Wood & Warrington Face Off To Launch Rematch Fight Week

Oh it’s on. Years in the making… Watch as Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington launch fight week with the first face off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham ahead of Saturday’s rematch live on DAZN.

