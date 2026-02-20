Home / Boxing Videos / Is Mario Barrios being disrespected against Ryan Garcia? | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 46

Is Mario Barrios being disrespected against Ryan Garcia? | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 46

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



On Episode 46 of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss if Mario Barrios is being disrespected in the build up to his fight at the The Ring High Stakes against Ryan Garcia.

Watch the full episode of The Fighter and The Writer at DAZN.com

🎟️ Watch #TheRingHighStakes | Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia | Feb 21, live exclusively on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2 INTENSE press conference face-off 😮‍💨

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved