David Benavidez is on the Fast Track to the Hall of Fame

The undefeated two-division world champion could solidify a future bust in the Hall of Fame when he moves up to challenge unified cruiserweight world champion Zurdo Ramirez Saturday, May 2 in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, May 2, David Benavidez headlines a massive all-Mexican PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). “El Monstro” (31-0, 25 KOs) will seek to conquer a third division against the biggest man he’s ever fought, unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A win here stamps Benavidez as a future Hall of Famer–and he’s still only 29. But it’s more than just that. This is his first Cindo De Mayo weekend pay-per-view headliner. That Saturday was previously held by Mexican legends Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Thus, only it’s fitting two world champions of Mexican descent in Benavidez and Zurdo battle for the rights to that date. As Benavidez prepares for the most important test of his career, here is a look back at five performances that got him here:

5

Anthony Yarde

Date: November 22, 2025 Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh Result: Benavidez TKO 7 Summary: Benavidez’s first defense of the WBC light heavyweight world title came against dangerous British puncher Yarde. After a back-and-forth start, Benavidez systematically dismantled Yarde, bloodying his nose and swelling his eyes by the sixth round. In the seventh, “The Monster” unloaded on the wobbled Yarde, dropping him and forcing the referee to stop the beatdown. It was a statement win that cleared the path for his move to cruiserweight and the upcoming mega-fight with Zurdo Ramirez.

4

Anthony Dirrell

Date: September 28, 2019 Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles Result: Benavidez KO 9 Summary: Still only 22, Benavidez regained the WBC super middleweight world title he had previously lost outside of the ring. Two-time world champion Dirrell used his experience to keep the fight competitive early. However, the youth and relentless volume of Benavidez eventually took over. A series of flurries in the ninth round forced Dirrell’s corner to throw in the towel, making Benavidez a two-time world champion and the youngest ever to achieve that feat in the division’s history.

3

David Morrell Jr.

Date: February 1, 2025 Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Result: Benavidez UD 12 Summary: In a clash of the two most avoided men in the light heavyweight division, Benavidez handed the highly touted Cuban sensation the first loss of his pro career. This was perhaps Benavidez’s most competitive fight, featuring over 1,000 combined punches thrown. Benavidez showed the heart of a champion. He out-worked and out-landed Morrell, using a punishing body attack and superior accuracy (40% to Morrell’s 27%) to secure a unanimous decision. The win unified the interim WBC and WBA light heavyweight world titles and silenced any doubters regarding his move to 175 pounds.

2

Caleb Plant

Date: March 25, 2023 Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Result: Benavidez UD 12 Summary: The rivalry with Plant was personal, bitter, and reached a boiling point at the MGM Grand. After years of trash talk, the two finally met to settle the score. It was a brilliant contest. Plant used his movement and jab to control the early rounds, but Benavidez’s underrated boxing skills, pressure, and overall will to win proved to be the difference. He took over the second half of the fight, landing heavy power shots that bloodied the former champion. Despite Plant’s incredible heart and survival instincts, Benavidez won a clear unanimous decision victory, proving he could excel in a high-stakes, 12-round tactical war.