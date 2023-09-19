McCaskill and Ryan to unify in Orlando this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan will step into the ring at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt this Saturday night.

The U.S. champion will defend her belt against the Brit and also her WBC belt, while Ryan will put the WBO belt on the line in the main event organized by Matchroom Boxing and BoxLab Promotions.

McCaskill comes into a very important fight as she will be returning to the weight where she reigns. In her most recent bout she moved down to super lightweight to face Chantelle Cameron and lost in a unanimous decision. Now she wants to get back to winning ways at 147 pounds and she needs a great performance to do it.

Ryan comes from winning the WBO belt and will have the opportunity to get two more, which makes the fight extremely important for her aspirations. The 30-year-old fighter knows the challenge ahead of her but does not want to fail in such an important event.

Promotional activities will take place this week and the official weigh-in will be held on Friday. McCaskill has a record of 12 wins, 3 losses and 5 knockouts, while Ryan has 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.



