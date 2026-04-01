Weekend Boxing Roundup: Whittaker Explodes, Baumgardner Dominates, Lorente Takes Revenge

It was a huge weekend of boxing action across the UK and the United States, delivering explosive finishes, dominant title performances, and a high-level rematch that finally produced a clear winner. From Liverpool to New York and Glasgow, fans were treated to a mix of rising stars and elite-level competition.

Whittaker Blows Away Suarez in Liverpool

Ben Whittaker blasts out Suarez in one round in a performance that sent a clear message to the light heavyweight division.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, Ben Whittaker needed just moments to get the job done against Braian Suarez. A sharp, well-timed right hand ended matters in the opening round, showcasing both his speed and finishing ability.

The quick stoppage keeps Whittaker’s momentum building as he continues to climb the ranks, with his blend of flair and power making him one of the most talked-about prospects in British boxing.

The Liverpool card also saw strong performances across the undercard, with several fighters continuing their unbeaten runs and adding further depth to the domestic scene.

Baumgardner Impresses as Daniels Shocks Green

Over in New York, Baumgardner dominates while Daniels shocks Green on a night that delivered both control and chaos.

Alycia Baumgardner produced a composed and disciplined performance to retain her world titles, controlling the action with sharp combinations and ring intelligence across the distance.

However, the biggest moment of the night came when Lani Daniels stunned Shadasia Green. In a dramatic upset, Daniels forced the stoppage to claim major titles, shaking up the division and announcing herself on the world stage.

The card underlined the strength and unpredictability in women’s boxing right now, with elite skill levels matched by genuine fight-changing power.

Lorente Takes Revenge in Glasgow Thriller

In Scotland, Lorente wins thriller to take revenge against Nathaniel Collins in a tightly contested rematch.

After their first meeting ended without a decisive winner, Cristobal Lorente returned with a clear and effective game plan. Over the course of the fight, he made the necessary adjustments to edge the action and secure a well-earned decision victory.

It was a disciplined and intelligent performance from Lorente, proving his ability to adapt at a high level and settle unfinished business. For Collins, it’s a setback that will require regrouping, but the quality of the contest showed both fighters belong at this level.

Final Thoughts

This weekend delivered a bit of everything the sport has to offer:

A statement first-round knockout from a rising UK star

A dominant world title performance from an established champion

A major upset that reshaped a division

A technical rematch that finally produced a clear winner

With momentum building across multiple divisions, the weeks ahead are shaping up to be just as exciting as boxing continues to deliver on all fronts.