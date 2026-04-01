Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero Preview: Heavyweight Eliminator Tops Matchroom Card in Las Vegas

Heavyweight action headlines the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday 25 April 2026, as Jarrell Miller meets unbeaten Cuban contender Lenier Pero in a scheduled 12-round main event live on DAZN.

Promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the card brings a mix of heavyweight stakes, unbeaten prospects and solid tests across the divisions. Miller enters with a 27-1-2 record, while Pero brings a perfect 13-0-0 record into what is being viewed as a major step toward the world title picture.

Main Event: Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero

Jarrell Miller returns to a major stage looking to push himself back into heavyweight contention. At 27-1-2, “Big Baby” remains a physically imposing fighter with pressure, size and experience on his side. This is the kind of fight where Miller will want to make his strength count early and drag Pero into the sort of gruelling contest he prefers.

Lenier Pero, 13-0-0, arrives unbeaten and with the chance to make the biggest statement of his professional career. The Cuban heavyweight has been building steadily, and this matchup gives him the platform to prove he belongs near the top end of the division.

The contrast is clear: Miller brings experience, pressure and physicality, while Pero brings freshness, confidence and the unbeaten record. With the bout scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight, the winner could move into a much stronger position in the title mix.

Co-Main / Key Fights

The chief support sees unbeaten Alan Chaves take on Miguel Madueno in a 10-round lightweight contest. Chaves enters at 21-0-0 and continues his rise up the rankings, but Madueno, 31-4-0, brings experience and durability that could make this a real test for the unbeaten contender.

Another key fight on the card features Freudis Rojas against Damian Sosa over 10 rounds at super welterweight. Rojas is 15-0-0 and looking to extend his perfect record, while Sosa, 26-3-0, has the experience to push him all the way.

Undercard

Nishant Dev continues his professional rise when he faces Juan Carlos Guerra Jr in an 8-round super welterweight bout. Dev is 5-0-0, while Guerra Jr comes in at 6-2-1, giving the unbeaten prospect a useful step-up opportunity.

At super bantamweight, Angel Barrientes meets Luis Espinoza over 8 rounds. Barrientes carries a 14-1-0 record into the fight, while Espinoza is 10-1-0, making this one of the more evenly matched contests on the undercard.

The card also features bantamweight action as Phillip Vella faces Edwin Rodriguez in a scheduled 6-rounder. Vella is unbeaten at 5-0-0, while Rodriguez brings a 12-10-3 record and plenty of ring experience.

Closing Thoughts

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero is the clear focus of the night, with both heavyweights needing victory for very different reasons. Miller wants to force his way back into the big-fight conversation, while Pero has the chance to turn promise into genuine contention.

With unbeaten fighters including Freudis Rojas, Alan Chaves, Nishant Dev and Phillip Vella also in action, the Las Vegas card has plenty to offer beyond the headline bout.