Heavyweight Champ Wilder, Ortiz Make Las Vegas Grand Arrivals

WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and Cuban slugger Luis "King Kong" Ortiz made their grand arrivals Tuesday at MGM Grand as they kicked off fight week events ahead of their highly anticipated rematch that headlines a Fox Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"We're all here to see what's going to happen on Saturday night," said Wilder. "Even though I knocked Ortiz out the first time, it was an amazing fight. That was the fight that I was challenged the most during. I understand why none of the other heavyweights want to fight Ortiz.

"He's very dangerous and I blessed him with a second chance," continued Wilder. "Fans always get their money's worth when I'm on the big stage. Because people know what I'm able to do to another human being inside of that ring. I can't wait for Saturday night."

"Deontay Wilder is a throwback fighter like me, and we both want to fight the best," said Ortiz. "I believe I'm the best and that's why I'm getting this rematch. I'm focused on this fight and this fight only and doing everything to have my hand raised Saturday night.

"My life has changed tremendously and for the better since I came to the United States from Cuba," said Ortiz. "Being in the U.S. has allowed me to focus on my two dreams, finding a cure for my daughter's disease and becoming heavyweight champion of the world. That's always been my mission."

Also making their grand arrivals at MGM Grand were fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard that begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Three-division champion Leo "El Terremoto" Santa Cruz is looking to win a title in a fourth division when he takes on Miguel "El Michoacan" Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

The pay-per-view also features undefeated rising star Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa defending his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodríguez in a showdown of former bantamweight champions.

