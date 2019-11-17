WBC Lightweight Ruler Devin Haney Spreads The Wealth

Earlier this week, WBC Lightweight Champion, Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), spent his 21st birthday giving back to those less fortunate.

The young boxing phenom spent time with the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles. His plan was to feed as many people as he possibly could, serving one of his favorite dishes, garlic crab and shrimp with macaroni cheese, yams, and dessert.

When the food ran out, he gave everyone a little cash to brighten up their day. Devin loves to see people smiling and happy. He had an amazing birthday celebration on Sunday, and the very next day, he woke up and went out in the world to share.

"I really wanted to give back after my last fight, and that's just what I did," said Devin Haney. "I took my whole team out to skid row right after celebrating my 21st birthday.

"When I ran out of food, I passed out cash to those that didn't get a plate. It was great seeing all the smiles on their faces. I'm grateful for the blessing that God has giving me I just want to bless others as well."