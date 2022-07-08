Boxing's Best Kept Secret No More 🤫 | Nick Ball Is A World Champion In The Making 👑

WBC Silver Featherweight Champion Nick Ball returns on July 16th at the Copper Box Arena live on BT Sport. This will be Ball’s first bout since his breakout win over Isaac Lowe at Wembley Stadium.
#NickBall #Boxing
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind the scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial