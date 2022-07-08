Home / Boxing Videos / Boxing's Best Kept Secret No More 🤫 | Nick Ball Is A World Champion In The Making 👑

Boxing's Best Kept Secret No More 🤫 | Nick Ball Is A World Champion In The Making 👑

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



WBC Silver Featherweight Champion Nick Ball returns on July 16th at the Copper Box Arena live on BT Sport. This will be Ball’s first bout since his breakout win over Isaac Lowe at Wembley Stadium.

#NickBall #Boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind the scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | Watch Live

#MagsayoVargas Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-070922 Watch live as WBC World Featherweight Champion Mark Magsayo and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2022, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved