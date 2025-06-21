Leone Joins the WBA Europe Convention – World Boxing Association

The renowned brand Leone1947 has joined as a partner for the first edition of the WBA Europe Convention, set to take place from July 15 to 18 in Madrid, Spain.

The Italian-born sports equipment manufacturer has seen significant growth in Spain and currently operates a flagship store in the city of Barcelona—making its presence at this event a natural fit. Leone has gained global recognition thanks to the quality of its specialized combat sports products, and now it will join the pioneering boxing organization for this major gathering, which will include seminars, meetings, ceremonies, and a boxing gala featuring some of the continent’s top talents in the ring.

All boxers participating in the fight card will wear special edition Leone gloves, co-branded with the WBA logo. In addition, a commemorative glove will be produced to mark the first edition of the WBA Europe Convention, with the exclusive design to be unveiled during the event.

Leone’s vision for growth aligns perfectly with the values of the world’s oldest boxing organization and complements the work the WBA has been doing across Europe—both in the professional ranks and at the grassroots development level.

The WBA is proud to welcome Leone as part of this landmark event, which promises to mark a turning point for boxing in the region and will bring many exciting surprises for the sport.