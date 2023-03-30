Bellator 293: Prelims | Golm vs. James | BELLATOR MMA x SHOWTIME

Harlem Euban v Christian Uruzquieta Friday 31st March Channel 5 Free boxing Harlem Eubank stepped from the shadows of a famous boxing dynasty to sprinkle the first stardust on Apprentice queen Marnie Swindells' prize-winning... […]

Jose C. Ramirez v Richard Commey March 25th ESPN Ok so this is absolutely buried by Benavidez v Plant tomorrow night. And well it's not exactly making fans stand in their seats with anticipation to... […]

Lyndon Arthur v Braian Nahuel Suarez - Friday 24th March 2023 channel 5 Lyndon Arthur will face Braian Nahuel Suarez this weekend, with the Manchester born fighter facing his first world title shot in Bolton on Friday... […]

Joshua Buatsi signs with Boxxer Undefeated British light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi has signed a long-term agreement with promotional company Boxxer. The 2016 Olympic bronze... […]

1973 George Foreman vs 1942 Joe Louis Does the Brown Bomber get bombed? Or can he keep George off him like Ali did? Who wins this matchup? Both in their prime. ... […]

20 years ago, Roy Jones Jr. beat John Ruiz. 20 years ago, Roy Jones Jr. beat John Ruiz for the WBA Heavyweight title, making history as the first fighter in a century to win titles from MW to... […]

Tony Harrison Vs. Tim Tszyu A potential matchup between Tony Harrison and Tim Tszyu would be an exciting fight for boxing fans. Both fighters are talented and have a strong... […]

Ohara Davies I’m a little bit surprised that he was involved in a good domestic scrap with Lewis Ritson last night and there was not a thread or even one post... […]