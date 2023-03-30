Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza PREVIEW: April 8, 2022 | PBC on SHOWTIME





#FundoraMendoza Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-040823

Fundora vs. Mendoza will see undefeated super welterweight sensation Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora defend his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title against rising contender Brian Mendoza on Saturday, April 8 live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will feature undefeated super lightweight contender Brandun Lee taking on Mexico’s Pedro Campa in the 10-round co-main event, plus undefeated featherweights Luis “The Twist” Núñez and Christian Olivo square off in the 10-round telecast opener.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions